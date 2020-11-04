Land Rover Defender updated already with new engines and trim grade

Land Rover has restructured the local Defender line-up to include not only a pair of new engines, but also a new trim grade and addition of more features.

Priced back in March, the range now comprises 36 derivatives split over the short wheelbase 90 and long wheelbase 110 with the biggest highlight being the 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium oil-burner in the D300 which joins the already available four-cylinder D240. Pumping-out 221kW/650Nm, the unit, like with the rest of the Defender range, is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Solihull claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint of 6.7 seconds for the 90 and seven seconds for the 110.

Displacing the P300 as the most powerful four-cylinder engine now available, the P400e, a designation already used on the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, debuts as a 110 model exclusive by combining the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol with a 19.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 105 kW for a combined output of 297kW/640Nm.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a top whack of 191 km/h, the P400e has a claimed all-electric range of 43 km and can be charged from 0-80% in seven hours using the supplied Mode 2 charging cable, or two hours from the optional Mode 3 charger. Standard on all hybrids are 20-inch alloy wheels, electronic air suspension, tri-zone climate control and the option of five or six seats. Towing capacity is rated at 3 000 kg.

Along with the new powerunits comes a new X-Dynamic package available as standard on SE and HSE models with visual additions being a satin black rear tow hooks, Narvik Black mirror caps, wheel arch cladding, lower door sills and window surrounds, satin dark grey or gloss black alloy wheels and a satin silicon finish for the grille as well as the front and rear skidplates.

More substantial is the interior which gets so-called Robustek seat upholstery made from textiles said to have been inspired by motorcyclist’s jackets and workmen’s gloves, illuminated door sills, an Ebony Morizone headliner, satin Eiger Grey door handles and powder coated light grey cross-car beam inlays and badging.

In addition to a choice of three seat colours; Ebony/Acron, Lunar or Khaki, SE models receive duo-tone grained leather with Robustek detailing, while HSE versions comes standard with the same detailing, albeit with duo-tone Windsor leather.

On the specification front, LED headlights, a folding fabric roof on the 110, a Heads-Up Display, LED fog lights and the upmarket Meridian sound system are now offered as separate options, with the Blind Sport Assist Pack being joined by the Family Pack that features the mentioned tri-zone climate control, third-row seating and rear vents with cabin ioniser, and the Family Comfort Pack that adds heated seats.

Completing the updates are four accessory packs for the 90; Urban, Country, Explorer and Adventure and three new colours for all models; Yulong White, Hakuba Silver, Carpathian Grey and Silicon Silver, each with the option of a white of black contrasting roof.

The updates will be applied during the first half of year with a five year/100 000 maintenance plan still being standard on all models.

PRICING

90

D240 S – R1 095 600

D240 X-Dynamic SE – R1 215 000

D240 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 284 400

D240 First Edition – R1 223 800

D300 S – R1 186 800

D300 X-Dynamic SE – R1 297 000

D300 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 365 900

D300 X – R1 542 100

P300 S – R1 095 600

P300 X-Dynamic SE – R1 215 000

P300 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 284 400

P400 S – R1 214 200

P400 X-Dynamic SE – R1 338 000

P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 407 500

P400 First Edition – R1 341 700

P400 X – R1 575 000

110

D240 S – R1 143 900

D240 X-Dynamic SE – R1 269 100

D240 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 333 800

D240 First Edition – R1 281 000

D300 S – R1 235 900

D300 X-Dynamic SE – R1 350 700

D300 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 415 400

D300 X – R1 596 300

P300 S – R1 143 900

P300 X-Dynamic SE – R1 269 100

P300 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 333 800

P400 S – R1 265 000

P400 X-Dynamic SE – R1 390 200

P400 X-Dynamic HSE – R1 454 900

P400 First Edition – R1 397 500

P400 X – R1 640 600

P400e S – R1 519 000

P400e X-Dynamic SE – R1 610 700

P400e X-Dynamic HSE – R1 675 500

P400e X – R1 726 600

