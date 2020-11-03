Jaguar Land Rover’s future product plans detailed

Jaguar Land Rover will reportedly unveil seven new models between next year and 2023, including not only an entirely new F-Type, but also a brand-new Range Rover and a ‘junior’ version of the Defender.

According to an in-depth report by Britain’s whatcar.com, the ball will be set into motion with the unveiling of the all-new Jaguar XJ next year in what will be Coventry’s second dedicated all-electric model after the I-Pace. Reported last year as having been seen, the XJ will eschew its traditional sedan bodystyle for a coupe-like appearance and rival the likes of not only the Porsche Taycan, but also BMW’s incoming i7 and the planned Mercedes-Benz EQS. It will allegedly have two electric motors, which will allow for a range of 482 km on a single charge.

Also planned for next year, albeit later, is the J-Pace that will displace the F-Pace as Jaguar’s new flagship SUV, complete with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well as the current range of Ingenium four-and-six-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. An all-electric derivative will also become available in due course.

The leaping cat will end its assault off in 2023 with the new F-Type, which will, if reports last year are indeed accurate, become the production version of the cancelled C-X75 concept, meaning a mid-engine layout and possibly a BMW derived platform as Jaguar’s own all-aluminium D7 would need extensive updating in order to accommodate an electric powerunit.

Following a series of updates across its line-up this year, sister brand Land Rover will introduce the all-new Range Rover next year, which several online platform have already spotted undergoing pre-production testing. Set to ride on a new platform with significantly increased levels of luxury and technology, it will derive power from the Ingenium six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with V8 power set to initially come from the stalwart supercharged 5.0-litre Ford based engine and then later from the BMW 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Plug-in hybrid and full electric models would also be added later.

Two-thousand-and-twenty-one will also see the debut of the new Range Rover Sport and the following year, a smaller version of the Defender initially powered by the 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid three-cylinder engine from the Evoque with drive going to the front or all four wheels.

Allegedly on course for a 2002 debut is the so-called Road Rover the publication states will be Land Rover’s first dedicated all-electric SUV aimed at the Audi e-tron and more than likely also the Mercedes-Benz EQC. In essence, it will be similar to the Jaguar XJ by incorporating the same drivetrain and therefore the same 482 km range.

More details about each model will be revealed or likely leaked over the coming weeks and months.

