New vehicle sales recovery continue in October

South Africa’s new vehicle sales remained on the up in October despite being down on the figures recorded last year. According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), overall sales, while up from September’s 37 403, decreased by 25.4% from 2019’s 51 968 to 38 752 units.

Individual segments were down across the aboard with new passenger vehicle sales falling by 25.4% from 35 899 to 26 793 and light commercial vehicles by 27.8% from 13 361 to 9 644. Both were however up on the 33 120 and 12 267 recorded in September.

Often bucking the downwards trend, the sales of medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles contracted by 21.2% and 11.5% respectively, thus settling the month on 662 and 1 653, down on the 680 and 1 658 recorded in September. Despite also improving on September’s 28 704, vehicle exports, compared to October last year, ended in the red with a decline of 18.9% from 41 266 to 33 474.

“New vehicle sales in South Africa are slowly picking up but not at 2019 levels yet. We are not out of the woods yet. While vehicle exports are making a steady comeback, we remain cautiously anxious about the reports of a Covid-19 second wave across Europe which could further,” NAAMSA CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

Out of the best performing manufactures, Toyota headed arch rivals Volkswagen with sales of 9 179 versus 6 365 with Ford placing third on 3 738 ahead of Hyundai (2 781), Nissan (2 569), Suzuki (2 032), Renault (1 673), Mercedes-Benz (1 574), Kia (1 478) and Isuzu (1 425).

As for the best performing vehicles, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo ended the month on top with 2 259 sales ahead of the Ford Ranger (2 203), with the biggest and unexpected shock being the 1 390 sales amassed by the Toyota Hilux, a figure that places it not only behind the Ranger but down in fourth position behind the Volkswagen Polo (1 589).

The Toyota Fortuner continued its reign as the country’s best-selling SUV with 1 349 units moved ahead of its HiAce stablemate (1 265), the Nissan NP200 (1 230) and the Isuzu D-Max (1 131). Toyota’s replacement for the Etios, the Suzuki Baleno-badged Starlet, finished its first full month in ninth with 1 102 units with the Corolla Quest completing the top ten with 850 units.

OCTOBER TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 259 2 Ford Ranger 2 203 3 Volkswagen Polo 1 589 4 Toyota Hilux 1 390 5 Toyota Fortuner 1 349 6 Toyota HiAce 1 265 7 Nissan NP200 1 230 8 Isuzu D-Max 1 131 9 Toyota Starlet 1 102 10 Toyota Corolla Quest 850 11 Toyota Etios 826 12 Suzuki Swift 731 13 Ford EcoSport 665 14 Hyundai i20 628 15 Renault Kwid 606 16 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 606 17 Kia Picanto 583 18 Hyundai Venue 571 19 Renault Triber 476 20 Ford Figo 467 21 Toyota RAV4 452 22 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 451 23 Volkswagen T-Cross 447 24 Hyundai Grand i10 431 25 Suzuki S-Presso 426 26 Volkswagen Tiguan 354 27 Toyota Land Cruiser 344 28 Hyundai Atos 338 29 Kia Seltos 332 30 Renault Sandero 332 31 Nissan Almera 297 32 Toyota Avanza 289 33 Mazda CX-5 229 34 Hyundai H100 225 35 Kia Rio 223 36 Datsun G0/Go+ 204 37 Hyundai Creta 204 38 Kia Sportage 203 39 Mazda CX-3 193 40 GWM Steed 191 41 Mahindra Pik-Up 176 42 Renault Duster 174 43 Audi A3 171 44 Ford Everest 168 45 Hyundai Tucson 160 46 Volkswagen Caddy 159 47 Nissan X-Trail 156 48 Toyota Rush 156 49 Honda Amaze 150 50 Suzuki Celerio 147

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.