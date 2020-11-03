Ford Ranger comes out top in Kinsey Report

Ford has come out trumps in this year’s parts battle in its ongoing double cab warfare with Toyota. The locally assembled Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT has emerged victorious in the 2020 AA Kinsey Report on parts pricing, achieving the lowest total cost of service, repair and replacement parts in the popular double cab segment.

This particular Ranger also ranked as the lowest parts basket as a percentage of selling price, at 13.86% – the second-lowest figure in the entire Kinsey Report which surveyed a broad spectrum of vehicles across each sector of the South African motor industry, from budget cars to pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend managed third place in the double cab segment, just behind GWM’s Steed 6 2.0 VGT XSpace. The single cab segment’s podium places were made up of the Nissan NP200, it’s NP300 2.5D sibling and the Hilux 2.4 GD S.

“We are delighted that the Ford Ranger leads the extremely popular double cab segment in the total pricing of its service, repair and replacement parts. What is even more noteworthy is that the Ranger was an exceptionally close second overall across all segments of the industry when considering its parts basket relative to its purchase price,” says Neale Hill, Managing Director of Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

“This proves our ongoing commitment to not only producing an exceptional vehicle that consistently ranks as one of South Africa’s top-selling models, but also in delivering an outstanding ownership experience for our customers with an industry-leading total cost of ownership based on the 2020 AA Kinsey Report. It is a further proof point of how we contribute to enhancing our customers’ lives, which is embodied in our ‘Live the Ranger Life’ campaign.”

The Ranger is produced at Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria and is one of South Africa’s top-selling vehicles, and is the country’s leading light commercial vehicle export to over 100 markets globally.

“The AA Kinsey Report provides valuable insight into the cost of regular service parts, repair and replacement parts, which are important considerations for consumers in determining their financial exposure once the vehicle has been driven off the showroom floor,” Hill explains.

Click here to view the full report: www.aa.co.za/sites/default/files/aa-kinsey_report_2020_parts_list.pdf

