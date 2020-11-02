WATCH: Drag Race: Powered-up Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger Thunder

The Toyota Hilux has been South Africa’s best-selling bakkie and new vehicle for over two decades and one which always attracts a lot of attention at the unveiling of an all-new or updated model.

For the last few years though, it has been facing a bitter war with the Ford Ranger for the best-selling bakkie crown, a battle that is likely to get more intense following its most extensive refresh of recent years last month. Now packing 150kW/500Nm, the Hilux has gone up against the 157kW/500Nm Ranger in our latest comparison test at Gerotek. Stay tuned for the full report and figures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.