Motoring News 2.11.2020 11:00 am

WATCH: Drag Race: Powered-up Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger Thunder

Motoring Correspondent
WATCH: Drag Race: Powered-up Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger Thunder

Place your bets: Hilux or Ranger

Both are locally built, 4WD double cabs with an automatic gearbox, the same torque and a seven kilowatts power difference. The winner?

The Toyota Hilux has been South Africa’s best-selling bakkie and new vehicle for over two decades and one which always attracts a lot of attention at the unveiling of an all-new or updated model.

For the last few years though, it has been facing a bitter war with the Ford Ranger for the best-selling bakkie crown, a battle that is likely to get more intense following its most extensive refresh of recent years last month. Now packing 150kW/500Nm, the Hilux has gone up against the 157kW/500Nm Ranger in our latest comparison test at Gerotek. Stay tuned for the full report and figures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows 2.11.2020
Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’ 30.10.2020
If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst 30.10.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition