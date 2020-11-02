Hyundai keen on following Kia in creating Toyota Land Cruiser 300 rival

Hyundai has shot down suggestions of whether its legacy would pose problem in the developing and eventual unveiling of a large, off-road focused SUV aimed at the Nissan Patrol and incoming Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Back in September, the South Korean automaker stated that it plans on following sister brand Kia in creating a new flagship SUV positioned above the Palisade that will swap the unibody platform for a ladder-frame and more than likely feature a low range transfer case.

“Whether it makes sense and what region and what concepts remain to be seen. But nothing can be excluded. We monitor, and there is some dynamism in that segment… we are very much aware of that. If we believe there is an opportunity for us, we can move pretty fast,” Hyundai’s Global Product Management Head, Lorenz Gaab, told carsguide.com.au at the time.

In the latest update with the online publication, Hyundai Australia’s Product General Manager, Andrew Tuitahi, said it is not concerned about the Land Cruiser as the brand has shown in recent years that it is capable of taking-on rivals in certain segments it previously never competed in.

“I think what we’ve done with things like the i30 N, challenging the traditional RS and GTI buyer mindset has been very successful. Similarly, what we’ve done with iLoad (H-1), challenging cars like Hiace in a segment that they’ve typically dominated. We’ve done a very good job of challenging that mindset,” Tuitahi said.

“We study everything that is a potential global project. There is a market here. But there are significant challenges with bringing a car like that to market. We have the ability to overcome a lot of those challenges. I don’t think that would be a problem if we were to bring a rugged SUV to market”.

Despite details being all but unknown at present, rumour is that motivation will come from upscale brand Genesis’s 205kW/588Nm 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel used in the GV80, which Kia has also shown interest in for its large SUV that will slot-in above the Telluride. If approved, the platform and drivetrain could provide the base for the global Hyundai pick-up despite its future being described as “sensitive” and chances of happening not guaranteed at present.

