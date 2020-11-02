Volkswagen teases new Golf R in badge form ahead of 4 November debut

Having unwrapped the Golf GTI Clubsport last month, and ruling out the possibility of an even more hardcore Clubsport S soon after, Volkswagen has released the first official teaser image of the new Golf R ahead of its world debut this coming Wednesday (4 November).

Teased in the shape of the new R logo that debuted on the facelift Tiguan and Arteon, the R, which made its disguise free appearance in a series of leaks less than three months ago, and which has been spied on various online platforms undergoing testing on the road and Nürburgring, will utilise the same EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as its siblings, but with power lifted to 245 kW and drive, as before, going to all four wheels.

Poised to eclipse the Clubsport’s 0-100 km/h sprint, which Wolfsburg claims is around six seconds, the R will swap the six-speed DSG ‘box for the new seven-speed unit, however, a six-speed manual could well offered based on a new spy video shared by carscoops.com, which shows a prototype R rounding the ‘Ring with the clip’s author reporting a three-pedal layout instead of a DSG.

Aside from the drivetrain, which will do without electrification in spite of the rumoured R Plus and retain the 2.0-litre four-cylinder configuration after sister brand Audi had blocked the intended use of the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine, the R will not only feature a series of bespoke interior and exterior trim pieces compared to the GTI and Clubsport, but more than likely further changes underneath its skin in the shape of revised brakes, steering and suspension.

Despite the mentioned date, don’t be surprised if images, as well as complete details, are leaked or shared before Wednesday. Already confirmed for South Africa next year, the R will join the GTI and carryover 1.4 TSI as part of a streamlined local model line-up.

