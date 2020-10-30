Hyundai’s new i10 a Grand little dame

Never underestimate the male ego. Over the ages it has started wars, demolished countries and caused more devastation than Covid-19. Studies have shown that the male ego is the most sensitive regarding two subjects – said male’s prowess in either bed or behind the wheel of a car. At this writer’s age, great feats between the sheets are but a vague memory. Of course, I still get hugely excited when I see a beautiful woman. One of these days I might remember why, and there will probably be a regrettable incident. I also no longer drive as well as I...

At this writer’s age, great feats between the sheets are but a vague memory. Of course, I still get hugely excited when I see a beautiful woman. One of these days I might remember why, and there will probably be a regrettable incident.

I also no longer drive as well as I used to think I did. A real racer, observing me in-car during an advanced driving course, told me: “If you were half as quick as you think you are, you would be twice as quick as you are”. Due to such limitations, this publication’s decision-makers try to keep me out of fast cars. Thus, I was told to attend the local launch of the all-new second generation Hyundai Grand i10.

This vehicle was never meant to be fast. Practical, safe, well-appointed, fuel-efficient, reasonably affordable, sensible and pretty, yes. Fast, no. The i10 will be available in our market with a choice of two normally aspirated petrol engines – a 998 cc three cylinder that produces 49 kW of power at 5 500 rpm and 94 Nm of torque at 3 500 rpm, plus a 1 197 cc four-cylinder that delivers 61 kW at 6 000 rpm and 114 Nm at 4 000 rpm.

During the launch we got to drive the one-litre version, fitted with a five-speed manual gearbox. We drove from Hyundai’s offices in Bedfordview to Bronkhorstspruit and back, and encountering traffic en-route involved a lot of down-shifting due to the vehicle’s lack of grunt. But, the the gearbox is smooth, precise and very simple to use. That was the first of the i10’s pleasant surprises.

The little car was also well equipped, boasting keyless entry, electric windows all around, electric mirrors, a manually height adjustable driver’s seat, rear air-conditioning vents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-function steering wheel, ABS with EBD and dual front airbags.

The vehicle will accommodate four adults in comfort and five in a squeeze, with the test car boasting artificial leather seats front and rear. The rear seats can fold down in a 60/40 configuration, to create 260-litres of luggage space. The car we drove came with 15-inch alloy spoked wheels in 175/60 R15 rubber, with the brakes discs at the front and drums at the rear. It has, thankfully, a full-sized spare wheel.

We believe that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this writer is not qualified to describe the lines, styling nuances and suchlike of road cars. We think the new Grand i10 is pretty, with special touches stuff like its chrome grille, body coloured door handles and mirrors, boomerang-shaped daytime running LEDs and front fog lights. That apart, we invite you to look at the photographs herewith and decide for yourself.

The lack of power apart, the little Hyundai was pleasant to drive, with the steering direct, the ride comfortable and pliant, plus all the relevant controls and gauges just about where one would expect them to be.

Hyundai says the manual Grand i10 1.0 Fluid will go from standstill to 100 km/h in 12.3 sec, with a top speed of 153 km/h. It felt slower than that, but we would not think this car’s projected customers would care. We think the i10 will be bought for students just leaving the nest, and needing safe, reliable, easy to drive transportation. Or, last-time car buyers – older people who need to downsize, and swap the no longer needed family car for something safe, reliable and easy to drive.

Both categories will value frugal fuel usage higher than performance, and the i10 should not disappoint. Especially when it comes to fuel consumption, as Hyundai’s official figures list a combined cycle usage figure of 5.4L/100km for the one-litre derivatives. It will be offered in five colours, namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Titan Grey and Fiery Red.

PRICING

Grand i10 1.0 Motion – R191 900

Grand i10 1.0 Motion AT – R216 900

Grand i10 1.0 Fluid – R216 900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid – R230 900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid AT – R256 900

