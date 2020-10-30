 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Hyundai’s new i10 a Grand little dame

Motoring News 37 seconds ago

Yes it’s slow, but its target market won’t mind.

Andre de Kock
30 Oct 2020
11:13:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Hyundai’s new i10 a Grand little dame

Pretty, small and frugal

Never underestimate the male ego. Over the ages it has started wars, demolished countries and caused more devastation than Covid-19. Studies have shown that the male ego is the most sensitive regarding two subjects – said male’s prowess in either bed or behind the wheel of a car. At this writer’s age, great feats between the sheets are but a vague memory. Of course, I still get hugely excited when I see a beautiful woman. One of these days I might remember why, and there will probably be a regrettable incident. I also no longer drive as well as I...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.