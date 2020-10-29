Genesis GV70 revealed as entry luxury German alternative South Africa won’t get

Hyundai’s upscale Genesis division has released first images and select details of its new GV70 that slots-in below the flagship GV80 as its entry-level SUV.

It’s second high-riding model since being established as a brand separate from Hyundai almost five years ago, the GV70 follows the unveiling of its sedan stablemate, the updated G70 earlier this year, and adopts Genesis’ Athletic Elegance styling language its senior sibling debuted last year. Optional though is a Sport package that adds 21-inch G-Matrix patterned alloy wheels, different front and rear bumpers, plus dark chrome detailing.

Set to go up against the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60, the G70’s interior is similarly carried over from the GV80 and G80 sedan in not only the design and layout, but retention of the 14.5-inch infotainment system as well as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Carbon inlays and a model specific steering wheel are however offered on the Sport.

Despite Genesis remaining coy on the GV70’s technical details, it is expected to follow the G70 in offering a choice of three powerunits; 184 kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, the same 272 kW 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 as the Kia Stinger and in certain markets, a 148 kW 2.2-litre turbodiesel. Rumoured for introduction though is the 210 kW 2.5 T-GDI used in the Kia K5, US-spec Sorento and Hyundai Sonata, the G80’s 279 kW twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 petrol and even the GV80’s 205 kW twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel.

Destined to be offered with right-hand-drive as sales will take place in Australia, India and the United Kingdom, the G70, like the rest of the Genesis line-up, and indeed the brand itself, won’t be available in South Africa anytime soon.

