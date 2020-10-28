Booted not-for-South-Africa Renault Megane Sedan revealed after refresh

A crossover future, similar French rival Citroën’s new C4, reportedly looming, Renault has completed the revisions to the Megane range by introducing the facelift sedan.

Available in mainly Central European markets as well as in the Middle East and eastern parts of the Old Continent, the Turkish build sedan receives the same restyled grille and front bumper, new Pure Vision LED headlights and 16 to 18-inch alloy wheels choices as the hatch and estate, as well as new LED taillight clusters and oval tipped faux chrome exhaust outlets. A total of seven exterior colours are offered, including the new Highland Grey hue.

Also taken from its siblings are the changes inside, namely the new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, the tablet-like 9.3-inch R-Link touchscreen infotainment system on high-spec models, a frameless rear-view mirror, electrically height adjustable driver’s seat, upgraded materials and a revised centre console.

New on the safety and driver assistance systems front, depending on the trim level, is Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Seemingly absent though is the new Highway & Traffic Jam Assistant system that allows for Level 2 autonomous driving at up to 160 km/h.

Underneath the bonnet, the sedan makes do with the same engines as the hatch and estate, namely the turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol from the Clio and the new Dacia/Renault Sandero detuned to 85 kW, the Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder petrol that produces 103 kW and the 85 kW 1.5 Blue dCi turbodiesel. Standard on all is a six-speed manual gearbox with the latter pair having the option of a seven-speed EDC. Not included though is the new 1.6 E-Tech plug-in hybrid engine paired to the unique four-speed automatic ‘box.

Going on sale next year, the sedan, once offered in South Africa as the first generation derived Megane Classic, won’t be making a local market return anytime soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.