This is it: All-new Isuzu MU-X makes dramatic entrance

After a production run of seven years, and following the leaking of several patent images just under a month ago, Isuzu, after a short teaser campaign, has officially revealed the second generation MU-X in Thailand.

Like its predecessor, the MU-X is once again based on the D-Max pick-up, but in the case of the latest model, the recipient of the new Drive Dynamics platform and with an altogether more dramatic appearance than before. Despite retaining the same dimensions, the newcomer’s biggest departure, apart from its styling, is a more upmarket and completely redesigned interior taken directly from its ladder-frame sibling.

Still providing seating for seven, the new platform sees the MU-X receiving a five-link rear suspension layout, a double wishbone configuration at the front with coil springs and a rated wading depth of 800 mm, 200 mm up on its predecessor.

In Thailand, specification consists of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with a separate panel and vents for rear passengers, keyless entry and push-button start, rear USB ports, leather upholstery, 18 or 20-inch alloy wheels, remote engine start, rain sense wipers, auto on/off LED headlights and an electronic diff-lock.

RELATED: Touched-up Isuzu MU-X puts ruggedness for seven first

Like the D-Max, which last month became the first pick-up to obtain five-stars under Australia’s more stringent ANCAP requirements, the MU-X’s safety and driver assistance systems are all new and includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, auto unlock doors after the airbags had deployed, all around parking sensors, Miss-acceleration Mitigation which cuts power when the throttle is applied too hard, Lane Departure Warning, a reverse camera and Hill Descent Control.

In its home market, and like with its predecessor, two turbodiesel engines are offered; the 1.9 BluePower rated at 110kW/350Nm and the upgraded 3.0 D-TEQ that produces 140kW/450Nm. On the former, a six-speed manual is offered in addition to a six-speed automatic, with the D-TEQ getting the auto as standard. The latter also has the option of two-or-four-wheel-drive whereas the BluePower is rear-wheel-drive only.

Priced from 1 109 000 baht (R577 362), the MU-X is likely to go on sale in South Africa next year only in 3.0-litre form, but with local production of the D-Max delayed until 2022, it remains to be seen whether Isuzu Motors South Africa would retain the current 130kW/380Nm engine after not getting the 50 Nm torque upgrade Australian models received three years ago.

PRICING

MU-X 1.9 BluePower Active AT – 1 109 000 baht (R577 362)

MU-X 1.9 BluePower Luxury – 1 254 000 baht (R652 852)

MU-X 1.9 BluePower Luxury AT – 1 304 000 baht (R678 883)

MU-X 1.9 BluePower Elegance AT – 1 349 000 baht (R702 310)

MU-X 1.9 BluePower Ultimate AT – 1 434 000 baht (R746 563)

MU-X 3.0 D-TEQ Ultimate AT – 1 479 000 baht (R769 990)

MU-X 3.0 D-TEQ Ultimate 4×4 AT – 1 579 000 baht (R822 052)

IMAGES and additional information from headlightmag.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.