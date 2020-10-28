Jaguar’s baby E-Pace gets its claws sharpened

Following updates to the XE, XF and F-Pace, Jaguar has provided its smallest SUV, the E-Pace, with a series of revisions mainly reserved for the interior and underneath the bonnet.

Outwardly, the changes are minor and includes the fitting of a new mesh grille and redesigned front bumper, new side vents resplendent with the Jaguar leaper, Coventry’s new double J LED headlights, a refreshed rear bumper and I-Pace inspired taillights. As before, buyers also have the option of the black appearance package or the sporty R-Design.

As mentioned, the updates are prominent inside and consists of the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, upgraded materials, a gear lever instead of the previous rotary dial selector, a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster optional on lower-end models, a new I-Pace derived steering wheel, the ClearSight rear-view mirror and new climate control dials.

Like its bigger sibling, the E-Pace’s assortment of 2.0-litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol and diesel engines have all been updated to include mild-hybrid assistance on some, with a new downsized plug-in hybrid joining the line-up for the first time.

In terms of petrol power, three variants of the mentioned 2.0-litre are offered, all with electrical assistance and paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox; the P200 that produces 147kW/340Nm, the 183kW/365Nm P250 and the flagship P300 which delivers 221kW/400Nm.

Diesel motivation comes in the form of the new D160, which does without hybrid assistance in front-wheel-drive guise, but features the system when selected with all-wheel-drive. Outputting 120kW/380Nm, the all-paw model also comes with the mentioned automatic ‘box as standard whereas a six-speed manual stars on the front-wheel-drive.

The oil-burning line-up is capped off by the D200 which replaces the D180 and D240 with an output of 147kW/430Nm. The all-wheel-drive system and nine-speed ‘box is standard fare but like on the Range Rover Velar, without hybrid assistance.

Concluding the range is the plug-in hybrid P300e which combines the new three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine also used in the Evoque, with an 80 kW rear axle mounted electric motor for a total system output of 227kW/540Nm. Mated to a bespoke eight-speed automatic gearbox, the PHEV has a claimed all-electric range of 55 km and will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

In the UK, three trim grades will be offered; S, SE and HSE with pricing to be announced at a later stage. South African market availability is set to kick-off next year but without the inclusion of the PHEV or the manual equipped diesel.

