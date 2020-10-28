Toyota Corolla hatch tweaked with new colours and upgraded infotainment system

With the sedan having bowed earlier this year, Toyota has afforded the hatch variant of the Corolla with a second round of specification updates after introducing an initial batch of tweaks back in March.

Across the range, the latest generation touchscreen infotainment system, now with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is joined by a revised colour palette consisting of three new colours; Graphite Grey, Fierce Red in place of Scarlet Metallic and Caribbean Blue, plus four new bi-tone hue combined with a black metallic roof; Platinum White Pearl, Satin Silver, Fierce Red and Caribbean Blue.

On the model front, the entry-level Xs continues unchanged with the flagship Xr benefitting from newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels and on the safety side, Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Up front, motivation continues as is with the turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 85kW/185Nm, delivered to the front wheels via a ten-step DirectShift CVT or in the case of the Xs, a six-speed manual.

Standard across the line-up is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six service/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Corolla 1.2T Xs – R369 100

Corolla 1.2T Xs bi-tone – R379 800

Corolla 1.2T Xs CVT – R380 600

Corolla 1.2T Xs CVT bi-tone – R391 300

Corolla 1.2T Xr CVT – R425 200

Corolla 1.2T Xr CVT bi-tone – R435 900

