Audi TT’s end seemingly certain as R8’s future remains all but clear

The much speculated upon future of the Audi TT has reportedly been sealed with the four rings’ Chairman confirming it won’t have a successor when production of the current model comes to an end.

On the back of a series of speculative reports and initial support for the TT continuing, Markus Duesmann, who replaced Bram Schot back in April, confirmed to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport in a lengthy interview that Ingolstadt’s now six year old third generation sports car competes in a segment that has been experiencing a rapid decline in recent years, and that it won’t be beneficial to introduce a new version as the brand aims to cut costs by a reported €4.4-billion by 2025 as part of its Transformation Plan.

“Of course we have to think about how long we want to offer something there – and whether we don’t have cooler ideas for other segments. I would say that the TT is not likely to have a direct successor,” Duesmann said, before branding claims of the TT being envisioned as a SUV, “a rumour I’ve never heard of. And I don’t think that would suit the car either”.

Said to have questioned the existence of certain models within the current line-up based on a claim by Britain’s Autocar two months ago, Duesmann also hinted that the R8 could follow the same route as the TT, saying that, “I am a huge R8 fan. However, you have to develop the concept further. The way the car is currently designed it is certainly not going to stay that way”.

Up until now, speculation was that the next generation R8 would keep the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine but with electrical assistance as alluded to by Audi Sport boss, Oliver Hoffman, in an interview with Top Gear magazine back in February. An all-new R8, or replacement with a different name, is allegedly being planned for unveiling in 2023, but based on Duesmann’s comments, as well as the marque’s focus on all-electric vehicles, expect it to come under review for production or possibly axed without becoming a production reality at all.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.