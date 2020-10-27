Active(ated) Ford EcoSport leaks ahead of European reveal

Still offered in select European markets despite having been largely replaced by the Puma, Ford has rolled-out a special edition version of the EcoSport derived from the Strom sold in Brazil.

Although set to be officially revealed on 6 November, Spain’s Autonocion has obtained a series of the images of the renamed EcoSport Active, with the suffix falling in-line with that used on crossover-inspired version of the Fiesta and Focus on the Old Continent.

Aesthetically, the Active receives chunkier black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, a gloss black roof, faux satin silver front and rear skidplates, gloss black mirror caps and roof rails, black side sills and bespoke two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Active embroidered headrests are said to be the only interior changes.

Doing without the tailgate mounted spare wheel cover, the EcoSport Active will be powered by a single drivetrain option, the 92kW/170Nm 1.0 EcoBoost petrol engine whose twist is delivered to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Set to have a price tag of €24 100 (R460 270) in Spain, the Active, despite the EcoSport being a runaway South African market success, is unlikely to be offered given that the nomenclature being reserved for European models only.

