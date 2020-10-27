Active(ated) Ford EcoSport leaks ahead of European reveal

Motoring News 27.10.2020 11:07 am

EcoBoost powered special edition EcoSport unlikely to be offered in South Africa despite its popularity.

Still offered in select European markets despite having been largely replaced by the Puma, Ford has rolled-out a special edition version of the EcoSport derived from the Strom sold in Brazil.

Although set to be officially revealed on 6 November, Spain’s Autonocion has obtained a series of the images of the renamed EcoSport Active, with the suffix falling in-line with that used on crossover-inspired version of the Fiesta and Focus on the Old Continent.

Aesthetically, the Active receives chunkier black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, a gloss black roof, faux satin silver front and rear skidplates, gloss black mirror caps and roof rails, black side sills and bespoke two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Active embroidered headrests are said to be the only interior changes.

Doing without the tailgate mounted spare wheel cover, the EcoSport Active will be powered by a single drivetrain option, the 92kW/170Nm 1.0 EcoBoost petrol engine whose twist is delivered to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Set to have a price tag of €24 100 (R460 270) in Spain, the Active, despite the EcoSport being a runaway South African market success, is unlikely to be offered given that the nomenclature being reserved for European models only.

