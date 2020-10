The all-out war between the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger has always been a tense affair ever since the Blue Oval went public with the current T6 generation a decade ago. For its part, the current eighth generation Hilux made its world appearance five years ago and like its arch rival, has benefitted from a series of cosmetic tweaks in order to stay competitive and keep its crown as South Africa’s top-selling bakkie and new vehicle. However, with both nearing the end of their lifecycles, Dearborn having made the first jump when it debuted the ‘series three Ranger last year,...

The all-out war between the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger has always been a tense affair ever since the Blue Oval went public with the current T6 generation a decade ago.

For its part, the current eighth generation Hilux made its world appearance five years ago and like its arch rival, has benefitted from a series of cosmetic tweaks in order to stay competitive and keep its crown as South Africa’s top-selling bakkie and new vehicle.

However, with both nearing the end of their lifecycles, Dearborn having made the first jump when it debuted the ‘series three Ranger last year, Toyota, earlier this year with significant interest, revealed its third take on the Hilux in a move observes have billed has an all-out approach to dramatically leapfrog its rival in the biggest way possible.

Running the downsized-engine Ranger closer than ever before underneath the bonnet, and furnished with looks taken from the North American Tacoma that has arguably resulted in the most menacing looking Hilux to date, the local media had their first taste of the newcomer at the recent launch held entirely off-road at the Gerotek Proving Grounds outside Pretoria.

As is already known, the biggest standout, apart the mentioned styling and a new Legend RS model, which we will come to later, is the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine that now produces 150 kW instead of 130 kW, and the same 500 Nm of torque as the 2.0-litre bi-turbo Ranger, albeit only when paired to the six-speed automatic gearbox.

In addition to this, as well as the inclusion of a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Toyota Connect in-car Wi-Fi with complimentary 15 GB data, Toyota has also fitted new shock absorbers and rear leaf springs, revised the suspension bushings and improved the Downhill Assist Control (DAC) after customer input had described it as being a touch too fast when going off-road.

For the complete model and off-road breakdown, click here:

Our launch route within the confines of Gerotek saw us being limited to the mentioned RS based on the flagship Legend whose nomenclature stands for roller shutter and includes, for additional R85 000, a push-button open/close loadbay cover, binliner, graphite coloured sports bar, a dust defence kit on the lip of the bedliner, and an assisted tailgate with central locking.

(2/4) it is called the Legend RS and for an additional R85 000 above the standard Legend, it comes with an electric roller shutter (RS), sports bar, binliner, dust defence kit and assisted tailgate. pic.twitter.com/xyZjc8P6sy — TheCitizen_Motoring (@ThecitizenM) October 15, 2020

Out on the off-road course, the revised dynamics was noticeable with the Hilux’s softened suspension failing to evoke any normal than usual jarring, but with a much more comfortable feel than before. A high-speed run-up a jagged bounce-prone incline with a sharp right hand-turn didn’t deter it much as it felt stable with no indication of the front going light or the rear bouncing up-and-down, while the actual spell off-road, which included forging a few mud pools and sharp turns with low range selected, was completed with ease and in comfort.

Gerotek’s infamous up-and-downhill section was done with similar ease. Climbing and going down the 35 degrees with the transmission locked in first gear, the DAC selected and the revs at 1 500 rpm, the Hilux felt similarly stable to what it had been off-road, with the mentioned system still being speed adjustable at the behest of the driver.

Unsurprisingly, the stronger beating heart stole the show. The recipient of a new turbocharger and cooling system, the unit pulls with immediacy from the get-go, with the response being faster and the turbo spool a lot quicker than previously. Complementing the engine is the six-speed auto ‘box which has been recalibrated and characterised with smoother shifts and less hunting.

It is a combination that has transformed the Hilux which, together with its edgier looks, off-road prowess and improved dynamics, resulted in murmurs, including from this writer, that it has now become the Hilux it was supposed to be from the start.

(3/4) Going up!! This is a 35 degree incline with low range selected, the auto box locked in first gear and the revs kept at around 1 500 rpm. pic.twitter.com/j3m6oJWXuR — TheCitizen_Motoring (@ThecitizenM) October 15, 2020

Aside from the infotainment system, Legend and Legend RS models also come as standard with Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control as part of Toyota’s Safety Sense system, as well as a nine-speaker JBL sound system, perforated leather seats, a black roofliner and dark machined 18-inch alloy wheels.

It’s setting of a new record last month of 4 000 units sold, most likely as a result of stock run-out specials, has seemingly set the precedent the Toyota Hilux will build-on in refresh form despite it being more expensive than ever before and only eclipsed, in Legend RS spec, by the Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI.

An example of the adage ‘it’s getter with time’, the Hilux’s war with the Ranger is still ongoing and in spite of appearing to have clawed back ground in quite dramatic way, the term ‘watch this space’ still applies as the final outcome will only be resolved come its first full month on the market.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.