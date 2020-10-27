Titan faced refreshed Nissan Navara teased ahead of debut

Nissan Australia has officially divulged the launch date of the heavily updated Navara in what is likely to be the last major overhaul for now the six year old D23 generation.

Aside from a 41 second clip showcasing the very first Datsun pick-up made in 1935 and concluding with the D23, the post on the automaker’s twitter page states that the Navara will bow on the fifth of November, nearly two weeks ahead the reported launch date in Thailand where it is build.

Despite previewing the newcomer in a blacked-out images, already seen leaks shows it adopting an upright Titan-styled grille and headlights as well as new LED taillights, diamond-cut alloy wheels derived from those available on the current European-spec model and a new tailgate minus the integrated spoiler.

November 5th

See how #Nissan is redefining Navara November 5th!

No images of the interior has so far been seen but given that the Navara will provide the base for the all-new Frontier in the United States, whose cabin leaked three months ago, expect a new infotainment system along with a slew of new or upgraded safety and driver assistance systems.

Compared to the Frontier though, the Navara’s chassis will not incorporate components from the discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class, with the same applying to the drivetrain in that the single and twin-turbocharged 2.3-litre diesel will be carried over paired to either the six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. The Frontier meanwhile will retain the outgoing D40 generation’s 231 kW normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 petrol and nine-speed automatic ‘box.

Set to be its fifth major revision since coming to market, the update will also mark the end of the Navara being sourced from Spain for South Africa as the next generation, reportedly out in 2022, will not only provide the foundation for the all-new Mitsubishi Triton, but have its assembly take place on local shores following last year’s R3-billion investment announcement into local production at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria.

