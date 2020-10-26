Mild-hybrid Ingenium straight-six petrol Range Rover Sport priced

Land Rover has introduced four new derivatives of the updated Range Rover Sport to South Africa powered by its equally new Ingenium mild-hybrid straight-six petrol engine.

Displacing 3.0-litres, and currently offered in select markets outside Europe where petrol is preferred is diesel, the base engine brandishes the P360 nomenclature and slots-in between the four-cylinder Si4 and the soon-to-be outgoing TDV6 turbodiesel with a claimed power output of 265 kW and torque of 450 Nm. Top speed is rated at 209 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 6.6 seconds.

Taking up its position as the petrol alternative to the plug-in hybrid P400e, the P400, as its name indicates, develops 400 PS or 294 kW plus 550 Nm in the HST, which Land Rover claims will see it dispatch the benchmark sprint in 5.9 seconds before topping out at 225 km/h. In both case, drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with fuel consumption for both being a claimed 9.2 L/100 km.

Like the rest of the Sport range, P360 and P400’s sticker prices include a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

PRICING

Sport Si4 S – R1 295 308

Sport Si4 SE – R1 352 308

Sport Si4 HSE – R1 590 208

Sport P360 S – R1 385 284

Sport P360 SE – R1 444 084

Sport P360 HSE – R1 689 184

Sport TDV6 S – R1 422 556

Sport TDV6 SE – R1 429 956

Sport TDV6 HSE – R1 589 456

Sport P400e HSE – R1 857 000

Sport P400e HSE Silver – R1 892 700

Sport P400e HSE Dynamic – R1 906 800

Sport P400e HSE Dynamic Black – R1 930 700

Sport P400e Autobiography Dynamic – R2 055 000

Sport P400 HST – R1 890 884

Sport Supercharged HSE Dynamic – R2 026 762

Sport Supercharged HSE Dynamic Black – R2 050 562

Sport Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic – R2 318 362

Sport SVR – R2 654 862

Sport SVR Carbon – R2 858 462

