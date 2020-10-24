Get a double cab for under R100k

South Africa is bakkie country. Whether you want one for work, to go play in or just simply want one because you want one, double cabs have become highly desirable. But judging by the price tags of the most advanced models that range from the lower R800 000s to close to a bar, not everyone can afford to drive a spanking brand-new double cab off the showroom floor. Outside the traditional brands there are more affordable options from ambitious Chinese and Indian manufacturers, but you’ll still be forking out in excess of R300 000 for a double cab. But what if...

South Africa is bakkie country. Whether you want one for work, to go play in or just simply want one because you want one, double cabs have become highly desirable. But judging by the price tags of the most advanced models that range from the lower R800 000s to close to a bar, not everyone can afford to drive a spanking brand-new double cab off the showroom floor.

Outside the traditional brands there are more affordable options from ambitious Chinese and Indian manufacturers, but you’ll still be forking out in excess of R300 000 for a double cab. But what if six figures are even a stretch for you. That is exactly why we shopped around on autotrader.co.za to see what double cabs are available for under R100 000.

We are happy to report that even on a shoe-string budget, there are plenty of double cabs to choose from featuring both petrol and diesel engines, as well as a few four-wheel-drive models. They all feature manual transmission, as comfort features in the model years we looked up were not as high on the priority list as it is today.

But what these picks do feature is some generous after-market specifications in the form of canopies, rubberising, tow bars, roll bars and nudge bars. If you were to add any of these items separately, you are looking at paying a pretty penny, which gives the kitted-out options added value.

Our standout picks are two Mitsubishi Colts, a very sought after bakkie locally. Mitsubishi reluctantly changed its bakkie’s name to the Triton locally in the mid-2000s because the Colt was a joint effort with Mercedes-Benz, who until today still owns the naming rights.

These Colts might have gone out of production by around 2005, but they are still so plentiful that Mitsubishi not that long ago said that they still sell in excess of 300 air filters for them every month. Our two picks are both powered by the never-say-die 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 92 kW of power and 294 Nm of torque.

Another popular option in the 2000s was the Nissan Hardbody 3.3i V6. Although the bakkie is still around today in NP300 guise, it only features a 2.4-litre petrol engine. The V6 version produces 125 kW of power and 271 Nm of torque. It was claimed to go from 0 to 100km/h in 11.5 sec, which was lightning quick by double cab standards back in the day.

Ford Rangers are plentiful, with our picks including both the 3.0-litre and 2.5-litre turbo diesel engines, producing 115kW/380Nm and 80kW/266Nm respectively. And what would any bakkie list be without South Africa’s top seller? The Toyota Hilux on our list features the trusty 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 108 kW of power and 235 Nm of torque.

Here are our picks:

R99 995 – 1999 Mitsubishi Colt 2800 Tdi 4×4 Rodeo – diesel – 283 917 km

R99 990 – 2013 GWM Steed 5 2.4 Lux 4×2 – petrol – 169 753 km

R99 900 – 2008 Mitsubishi Colt 2800 Tdi 4×2 – diesel – 260 000 km

R99 900 – 2002 Nissan Hardbody 3.3i V6 SEL Hi-Rider 4×2 – petrol – 204 000 km

R99 900 – 2011 Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCi XLE 4×4 – diesel – 312 000 km

R92 900 – 2009 Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCi XLE 4×2 – diesel – 448 000 km

R89 900 – 2000 Isuzu KB 320 LX 4×2 – petrol – 272 000 km

R89 900 – 2012 GWM Steed 5 2.2 Lux 4×2 – petrol – 116 000 km

R89 900 – 2000 Toyota Hilux 2700i RB Raider 4×2 – petrol – 279 000 km

R88 900 – 2003 Ford Ranger 2.5 TD XLT 4×4 – diesel – 234 000 km

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.