Lightly spruced-up Subaru Forester debuts in Japan with new boosted heart

Subaru, as hinted at last month, has revealed the updated Forester in Japan with the biggest addition being the new 1.8-litre turbocharged flat-four engine that debuted in the second generation Levorg two months ago.

Only powering the newly created Sport, the engine produces 130kW/300Nm which is routed to all four corners through Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system via a Lineartronic CVT. Backing the powerunit up are stiffer coil springs and new dampers, as well as dark metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, a dual outlet exhaust system, a darkened grille and rear spoiler, leather/suede sport seats plus model specific instrument cluster readouts.

The rest of the range, made-up of the Touring, new X-Break and Advance, continue with the e-Boxer hybrid powerunit that combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 107 kW. Like the 1.8, drive goes to all four wheels via a CVT.

Applying to the Sport as well, the Forester’s visual tweaks are limited to a redesigned front bumper with a silver integrated skidplate, grey fog light surrounds, a new roof spoiler and refreshed rear bumper also with a silver skidplate, while the interior gets new door trim, a black/suede covered instrument panel, silver stitching on the leather seats, aluminium inlays, alloy pedals and orange accents in the case of the X-Break.

On the specification front, a new driver monitoring system using a camera integrated into the instrument cluster is the sole new addition and offered as standard on the Advance and Sport with the Touring and X-Break offering it as a cost option.

Now available in Japan in a choice of nine colours; Crystal White Pearl, Dark Blue Pearl, Crimson Red Pearl, Horizon Blue Pearl, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Sepia Bronze Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic and Crystal Black Silica, the Forester is priced from ¥2 915 000 (R450 478) for the e-Boxer powered Touring to ¥3 289 000 (R508 275) for the Sport with the updates likely to come to South Africa next year, but with the existing 2.0-litre normally aspirated engine remaining the sole option.

IMAGES from carwatch.jp

