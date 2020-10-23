Ford puts Sport(y) touch on Ranger XL

More than likely aimed at the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider, Ford has introduced a new aesthetically enhanced version of the single, super and double cab Ranger based on the second tier XL trim grade.

A variant also offered in the Brazil where it uses the next step-up XLS though, the new, value focused, Sport pack’s visual upgrades consists of Panther black 17-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black instead of the conventional black plastic grille, a black tubular sports bar plus a black rear bumper. An additional R5 050 nets dealer approved side steps with a Sport badge on the tailgate and standard tow bar rounding the changes off.

Inside, the SYNC 3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual USB ports replaces the static four-inch SYNC 1 display as a retro R6 080 fit, with the standard specification and safety sheets remaining unchanged from the respective XL. The double cab does however add rear ISOFIX mounting points to the equation. The Blue Oval has also kept motivation unchanged by retaining the 118kW/385Nm Port Elizabeth built 2.2 Duratorq TDCi engine that drives the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Like the rest of the Silverton-built Ranger range, the XL Sport is covered by a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING*

Single Cab

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider – R413 200

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider AT – R428 700

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 – R475 200

Super Cab

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider – R435 100

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider AT – R448 600

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 – R487 500

Double Cab

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider – R465 900

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider AT – R488 400

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 – R517 300

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 AT – R538 800

*pricing is with the Sport pack included

