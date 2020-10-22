Coachbuilt Renault Duster pick-up becomes a reality but only in Romania

Unveiled as a coachbuilt concept at the IAA Commercial Show in Hanover two years ago, Romanian firm Romturingia’s pick-up version of the second generation Dacia Duster has officially gone on sale in its home market with no plans to export it at present.

Officially called the Duster pick-up, the open-deck, single cab only newcomer comes as result of Dacia entering into a development partnership with Romturingia, whose unveiling of the first generation Duster based model six years ago in a batch of 500 led to the Renault owned automaker granting approval for the creation of a double cab derivative that ultimately became the South American Duster Oroch.

Powered by an 85 kW version of the stalwart 1.5 dCi turbodiesel engine, the Duster pick-up has a rated payload of 500 kg and a 1.65 m loadbed that can carry 1 000-litres with its overall length being 19 mm shorter than the SUV and ground clearance 14 mm higher with no load for a total of 224 mm.

Only available with a six-speed manual gearbox and four-wheel-drive with the mentioned 85 kW being supplemented by 260 Nm, the Duster pick-up is only offered in Glacier White and priced from €22 546 (R437 767). As indicated, no plans are in place to expand the pick-up’s availability in other markets, meaning it will remain a market bespoke model like the New Zealand only Suzuki Jimny pick-up.

