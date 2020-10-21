Next Toyota Land Cruiser Prado now coming in 2023 with hybrid petrol option

Facelifted two months ago, with South Africa now privy to the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 engine, a new report from Japan has disclosed alleged details of the next generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Forecasted to arrive in 2023 and not 2022 as initially claimed, Best Car reports that the replacement for the now eleven year old J150 generation Prado will keep the ladder frame platform like that of its senior sibling, the incoming Land Cruiser 300, but switch to a TNGA architecture likely to be the TNGA-F the next generation Tundra pick-up will also use in the United States.

Seating will once again be provided for five or seven with the inclusion with a third row, with the publication reporting dimensions of 4 825 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 790 mm, width of 1 885 mm and height of 1 830 mm.

Set to feature Toyota’s latest Safety Sense of driver assistance and safety assistance, the Prado will retain the mentioned GD-6 engine, but swap the stalwart 2.7-litre petrol offered in some markets, for a new 2.5-litre petrol hybrid as part of Toyota’s decision to incorporate electrical assistance on all of its models by 2025.

At present, no details surrounding the hybrid prevails but don’t be surprised if it is a revealed as a more powerful version of the unit currently doing duty in the RAV4 and certain Lexus models. No mentioning of the 4.0-litre petrol V6 was made with rumours of the Prado possibly receiving the new 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 bound for the 300 and GR Hilux also being unsubstantiated. More details are expected to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

