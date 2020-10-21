Hyundai’s WRC inspired Polo GTI rivalling i20 N officially unleashed

Partially unveiled earlier this month, Hyundai has now completely revealed the all-new i20 N as its smallest and latest performance N badged model.

Aimed at the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GTI and the road-going versions of its World Rally Championship (WRC) adversaries, the Ford Fiesta ST and Toyota GR Yaris, the i20 N is motivated by the familiar 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine that sends 150kW/275Nm to the front wheels, initially, via a rev-matching six-speed manual gearbox. An eight-speed dual-clutch, like that of the facelift i30 N, is expected to be offered at a later stage.

Equipped with launch control and riding as standard on 18-inch alloy wheel wrapped in Pirelli PZero rubber, the 1 190 kg i20 N will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and top out at 230 km/h with Hyundai claiming a power peak of between 5 500 and 6 000 rpm and torque of as low as 1 750 rpm to as high as 4 500 rpm.

Despite featuring the same power output as less sporting models powered by the same engine, the i20 N benefits from a new turbocharger and intercooler, with additional changes underneath its skin consisting of a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, upgraded brakes with red N calipers, a reinforced chassis, revised suspension and steering, new springs and shock absorbers as well as a retuned electric motor driven power steering and new sway bar.

Like the i30 N, the i20 N has had its Electronic Stability Control system adapted with a choice of three settings; on, Sport and Off, while the N mode drive selector has been added with five settings of its own; Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom with an additional Sport+ being selectable in N Custom.

Incorporating elements said to have been picked-up from its WRC exploits, visual difference from the conventional i20 includes a new front bumper, N badged grille and larger air intake to compensate for the turbo, a Tomato Red detailing on the front lip spoiler and door sills, a faux diffuser integrated into the new rear bumper with Tomato Red detailing, a single exhaust outlet and a bootlid mounted wing that is claimed to aid downforce.

Inside, the N theme extends to the steering wheel with the dual N paddles, the bespoke sport seats, gear knob and alloy wheels, Performance Blue detailing and a black headliner.

Available in a choice of six colours; Brass, Polar White, Phantom Black, Intense Blue, Sleek Silver and Performance Blue with all but the former having the option of a Phantom Black roof, the i20 N will arrive on European dealership floors next year with pricing, as well as South African market availability, unknown at this stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.