Hyundai stickers all-new second generation Grand i10

Just over a year after making its debut in India, Hyundai has now announced local market pricing and spec details for the second generation Grand i10.

Known as the Grand i10 Nios in its home market, but with the suffix removed for South Africa, the newcomer takes in styling derived from the Santro (Atos) and the European-market i10 with Hyundai describing it “stylish, iconic and athletic”.

Replacing one of the most popular models on the local market whose sales regularly exceeded 1 000 units a month since replacing the ‘conventional’ i10 two years ago, the new styling has also been carried over to the dimensions, where the Grand measures 40 mm longer in overall length (3 805 mm), 25 mm longer in the wheelbase department (2 450 mm) and 20 mm wider (1 680 mm) than its predecessor. It is however 10 mm lower at 1 510 mm with total boot space coming to 260-litres, a four litre improvement.

On the model front, Hyundai has cut the trim level grades to two with the Motion remaining the entry-level derivative while the Fluid takes over from the discontinued Glide as the new flagship model. In the former’s case, equipment consists of electric windows all around, keyless entry, a manually height adjustable driver’s seat, rear air-conditioning vents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel, ABS with EBD and dual front airbags.

The Fluid builds on this by swapping the 14-inch steel wheels for 15-inch alloys and the cloth seat upholstery for faux leather. In addition, the mirrors are now heated with an additional folding function, while other niceties include a chrome grille, body coloured door handles and mirrors, boomerang-shaped daytime running LEDs and front fog lights, a digital instrument cluster, faux leather wrapped steering wheel and rear parking sensors.

Up front, two normally aspirated petrol engines are offered with the Nios’ 74 kW 1.0 T-GDI, also used in the Aura sedan, which incidentally won’t be coming to South Africa, being classified as a no-no. Instead, Hyundai has made the Grand available with the same engines as the European i10, namely the 49kW/94Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder and the long serving four-cylinder 1.2 that delivers 61kW/114Nm. Both are mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox with respective fuel consumption figures of 5.4 L/100 km and 5.9 L/100 km for the three-pot and 5.9 L/100 km and 6.9 L/100 km for the four.

Available in five colours; Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Titan Grey and Fiery Red, as well as two dual-tone hues made-up of a Phantom Black roof match with Polar White and Fiery Red, the Grand i10 range comes standard with Hyundai’s seven year/150 000 km warranty as well as a one year/15 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Grand i10 1.0 Motion – R191 900

Grand i10 1.0 Motion AT – R216 900

Grand i10 1.0 Fluid – R216 900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid – R230 900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid AT – R256 900