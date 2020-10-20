Mahindra Pik-Up’s mine shift starts now

Mahindra has backed-up the unveiling of its KUV 100-based #XPREZ panel van earlier today with a mining-spec version of the locally built Pik-Up.

Based on the updated double cab in S6 guise with four-wheel-drive, the simply titled Mining Specification Pack adds Mahindra’s in-house developed locking rear differential, a roof mounted light bar, a heavy duty rollover hoop, the required white, orange, red and yellow decals, stop blocks, a fire extinguisher and rubberised loadbin, a cargo net, heavy duty seat covers, reverse buzzer, marked wheel nut indicators, a first aid kit as well as a Covid-19 testing kit.

The work of Mahindra’s special fitment centre, the bespoke Pik-Up is otherwise unchanged from the conventional S6 with the standard specification list continuing as is, along with the 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel engine that delivers 103kW/320Nm to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The rated ground clearance is 210 mm and the braked trailer towing capacity at 2 500 kg with Mahindra claiming a combined fuel consumption of 7.7 L/100 km.

Now available, the Mining Specification Pack Pik-Up is priced at R405 999, a R51 000 premium over the ‘standard’ S6.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.