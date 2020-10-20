Promise delivered: Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid blasts silently into being

Suspiciously absent when the original updated model line-up was revealed back in August, Porsche has made good on its promise by taking the covers off of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Officially the new flagship Panamera model and also the most powerful, the E-Hybrid combines the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the GTS and the Turbo S with a 100 kW electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK gearbox for a combined system output of 700 pferdestarke (PS) or 515 kW and 870 Nm of torque.

A powertrain rumoured three years ago, albeit with plug-in capability, to be heading for the Performance version of the Audi RS7, the inclusion of the motor, driven by a 17.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, means a top speed of 315 km/h and 0-100 km/h in three seconds.

The claimed all-electric range is 50 km with the newcomer distinguishing itself from the lesser 4S E-Hybrid by receiving Turbo model specific headlights plus wider side air intakes and a new full-length rear light bar. It also comes standard with the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport system and the upgraded Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

In addition, Porsche has also introduced the 4 E-Hybrid as the most accessible hybrid Panamera model below the 4S. Using the all-wheel-drive version of the base unbadged model, the 4 E-Hybrid pairs the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 with the Turbo S E-Hybrid 100 kW electric motor for a combined output of 340 kW. The all-electric range improves on that of the 4S by two kilometres to 56 km with the claimed top speed being 280 km/h and the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 4.2 seconds.

Already available for order in Germany with both engines set to be offered in the conventional Panamera sedan, the Sports Turismo estate and long wheelbase Executive sedan, pricing, for the former, starts at €110 369 (R2 148 864) for the 4 E-Hybrid with the Turbo S E-Hybrid kicking-off at €185 537 (R3 612 371). Local availability has so far not been confirmed.

