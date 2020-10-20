Specially detailed BMW X5 and X6 M Competition confirmed for South Africa

Launched locally earlier this year, BMW has unveiled a limited edition version of both the X5 and X6 M Competition South Africa will be getting in 2021.

Essentially an exterior and interior overhaul with power from the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 remaining unchanged at 460 kW and torque at 750 Nm, the First Edition distinguishes itself from the conventional models by receiving a Frozen Dark Silver or Frozen Marina Bay Blue paint finish from the BMW Individual catalogue, as well as high gloss Jet Black 21-inch M light alloy wheels at the front and 22-inches at the rear, carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) mirror caps, a CFRP engine cover and a carbon rear wing.

Claimed to hit 100 km/h from standstill in 3.8 seconds and top out at 250 km/h or 290 km/h with the M Driver’s Package selected, the First Edition’s unique interior applique consists of carbon fibre inlays, a special First Edition number’s plaque inserted onto a carbon stripe, a Midnight Blue Alcantara headliner, Merino leather upholstery in bi-colour Silverstone/Midnight Blue, black Alcantara seat inserts and Sakhir Orange stitching.

Limited to just 250 units, both the X5 and X6 M Competition First Editions will be offered from the first half of next year with pricing likely to trounce those of the standard model’s R2 632 258 and R2 733 420 stickers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.