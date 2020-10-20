Motoring News 20.10.2020 10:29 am

Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt puts on working attire

Charl Bosch
Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt puts on working attire

Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt #XPREZ

Spec is unchanged from the standard K2 trim level bar the inclusion of a fire extinguisher.

Mahindra has added an eighth model to the KUV 100 Nxt line-up in the form of the #XPREZ panel van it says comes in response to the growing need for a small commercial vehicle.

Converted by the Indian brand’s local special fitment centre, the #XPREZ is based on the entry-level K2 trim level, but does without the rear seats in favour of a flat floor, two cargo nets, blocked-out rear door windows with safety bars and hooks on the sides of the floor and interior panels. Payload is rated at 350 kg and the overall loading capacity at 1 350-litres.

Otherwise unchanged from the ‘standard’ K2, the #XPREZ’s specification sheet includes 14-inch steel wheels, dual front airbags, air-conditioning, ABS with EBD plus a model specific fire extinguisher. Motivation comes courtesy of the three-cylinder 1.2 mFalcon petrol engine that sends its 61kW/115Nm to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox with Mahindra claiming a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.9 L/100 km.

Included in the R174 999 price tag is a three year/100 000 km warranty with a three year/50 000 km service plan being a cost option.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition