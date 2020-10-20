Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt puts on working attire

Mahindra has added an eighth model to the KUV 100 Nxt line-up in the form of the #XPREZ panel van it says comes in response to the growing need for a small commercial vehicle.

Converted by the Indian brand’s local special fitment centre, the #XPREZ is based on the entry-level K2 trim level, but does without the rear seats in favour of a flat floor, two cargo nets, blocked-out rear door windows with safety bars and hooks on the sides of the floor and interior panels. Payload is rated at 350 kg and the overall loading capacity at 1 350-litres.

Otherwise unchanged from the ‘standard’ K2, the #XPREZ’s specification sheet includes 14-inch steel wheels, dual front airbags, air-conditioning, ABS with EBD plus a model specific fire extinguisher. Motivation comes courtesy of the three-cylinder 1.2 mFalcon petrol engine that sends its 61kW/115Nm to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox with Mahindra claiming a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.9 L/100 km.

Included in the R174 999 price tag is a three year/100 000 km warranty with a three year/50 000 km service plan being a cost option.

