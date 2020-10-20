Powered-up GD-6 heart finally beats in Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota has officially announced price and spec details for the updated Land Cruiser Prado, with the biggest highlight being the long awaited arrival of the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

Replacing the archaic 120 kW 3.0 D-4D unit, the new power station produces the same 150kW/500Nm as the recently launched, facelift Hilux and soon the Fortuner, with drive going to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox with selectable low range. Still equipped with a 150-litre fuel tank, Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption of 7.9 L/100 km and increased towing capacity of three tonnes.

Carried over though is the 4.0-litre V6 petrol that punches out 202kW/381Nm with drive also going to all four corners again via a six-speed automatic. Claimed consumption is an unchanged at 11.3 L/100 km with the same applying to the 2 500 kg towing capacity. Regardless of the engine, all models come standard with seven-seats as well as a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 15 GB complimentary Wi-Fi as part of the Toyota Connect system.

As before, three trim levels are offered with the diesel only TX riding on 17-inch alloy wheels and further coming equipped with electrically retractable heated mirrors, keyless entry, electric heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, leather chairs, steering wheel and gear lever, a six-speaker sound system, auto lock/unlock doors, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, Hill Assist Control, Trailer Sway Control and Downhill Assist Control.

Upping the ante, the VX swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys in addition to getting satellite navigation, a 14-speaker sound system, heated second row seats with memory function for the front chairs, auto on/off LED headlights, rain sense wipers, illuminated side steps, electrically adjustable steering column, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, keyless start, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, Blind Spot Monitoring, an electrically folding third row, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, the Drive Select system with four modes; Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ plus the Multi Terrain Select off-road system with Crawl Control.

Sitting at the top, the VX.L builds on the VX by receiving Auto High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, a leather/wood trimmed steering wheel and Pre-Crash Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Available in a choice of ten colours; Raven Black, Glacier White, Blackish Ageha, Attitude Black, Satin Silver Metallic, Pearl White Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, Crimson Red Metallic and Vintage Brown Pearl, all Prado models come standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine service/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX – R939 900

Land Cruiser Prado 4.0 VX – R1 029 000

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 VX – R1 060 600

Land Cruiser Prado 4.0 VX.L – R1 072 600

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 VX.L – R1 105 800

