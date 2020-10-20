 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Long-term: Supa goodbye to our Volkswagen Polo GTI

Motoring News 1 hour ago

Our long term Polo GTI meets its SupaPolo sibling in one last roadtrip.

Andre de Kock
20 Oct 2020
07:39:12 AM
PREMIUM!
Long-term: Supa goodbye to our Volkswagen Polo GTI

Our departing long-term Volkswagen Polo GTI meets Volkswagen Motorsport's GTC SupaPolo.

Regular readers of these hallowed pages will be aware that The Citizen Motoring‘s scribes have, over the last few months, enjoyed the favours of a Volkswagen Polo GTI long-term test car. We have stretched its legs at the Gerotek testing facility, taken it camping to judge its luggage carrying capabilities, driven it around Johannesburg to find out how it does as a daily commuter and tested its fuel consumption abilities under all these circumstances, albeit the time during hard lockdown robbed us of some precious time in the hot hatch. Then, just before we returned the vehicle to Volkswagen, this...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.