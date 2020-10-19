Spied again: Facelift Nissan Navara leaked from front to rear

Fresh from leaking last week, the heavily updated, Titan inspired Nissan Navara has once again been spied ahead of its reported world debut next month.

Posted yet again by Thailand-based Headlight Magazine and the car_secrets Instagram page, the latest depictions are of the top-spec LE model, which boasts chrome side steps and silver roof rails, full LED headlights and the same diamond cut two-tone black-and-chrome wheels that debuted on the current European-spec model last year. Captured for the first time though is the rear facia, which gets new LED light clusters and a revised tailgate without the integrated spoiler.

Despite brandishing the Frontier name and providing the foundation for the long overdue replacement for the 16 year old D40-based Navara based model still offered in North America, the pictured model will only adopt the Frontier name in mainly South America and differ from the North American model that will receive a look similar to the Armada, otherwise known as the Patrol, and eschew the 2.3-litre turbodiesel engine for the current 3.8-litre V6 petrol.

A reworked interior, as indicated by the images of the Frontier three months ago, will also star along with improved for new safety as well as driver assistance system. Not expected though is the rear cross member and various other chassis components that will be carried over from the now defunct Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

With all-new model set for unveiling in 2022, expect the updates to be the last for the now six year old D23 Navara with sales in South Africa poised to kick-off next year ahead of the commencing of local production of the mentioned next generation following last year’s R3-billion investment into the Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.