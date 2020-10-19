BMW X8 shows its camouflaged self as more M rumours emerge

Fresh from making its spy shot debut last month, as captured by motor1.com, a new report from the United Kingdom has claimed that BMW’s incoming X8 will spawn the most powerful M badged derivative the division has ever made.

According to Britain’s Autocar, who posted an additional pair of images, and in-line with previous reports, the X8 M will feature the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 combined with an electric motor for a total system output of 559 kW and instead of the initially claimed 552 kW.

Likely to punch out 1 001 Nm, and ride on a bespoke platform, a claim which should be taken with a pinch salt, the X8 will however be offered with a range of ‘conventional’ petrol and diesel engines shared with the X7 in addition to an M Performance model that will carry the M50i moniker and feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain headlined by the mentioned V8 petrol.

As per previous reports, a lesser M Performance version model, the M45e, could also happen with motivation coming from the same powerunit as that of the X5 xDrive 40e, namely a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol paired to an 83 kW electric motor that develops a combined 290kW/600Nm.

Despite the speculation surrounding the engines, one rumour that has been quashed is the X8’s final design with the images showing a rounded rear-end similar to the 3-and-5 Series Touring models, and a significantly lower roofline than that of X7. Until now, it was believed that the X8 would adopt a coupe-like appearance in becoming a fastback styled version of the X7 similar to what the X2 is to the X1, the X4 to the X3 and the X6 to the X5.

Given the images, the X8 will allegedly enter production at BMW’s Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina next year with sales commencing in 2022.

