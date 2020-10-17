Pushing all the wrong buttons in Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

When it comes to big cars, and by big cars I means bakkies and SUVs, I think there are more and more of us women that are starting to understand why they are so cool to drive. They are spacious, and you sit nice and high above the normal cars, and this makes you feel like you can safely ride over anything you want. Almost like driving a cool looking tank, which is what the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is, and a bonus is that It drives way easier than its size has you think it will. Now, we women...

When it comes to big cars, and by big cars I means bakkies and SUVs, I think there are more and more of us women that are starting to understand why they are so cool to drive.

They are spacious, and you sit nice and high above the normal cars, and this makes you feel like you can safely ride over anything you want. Almost like driving a cool looking tank, which is what the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is, and a bonus is that It drives way easier than its size has you think it will.

Now, we women know exactly which buttons to push when it comes to men, but you are going to need a bit of crash course in which ones to push if you want to get the best out of your time spent with the Pajero Sport. I mean, what’s with all the numbers and technical jargon?

A 30-degree approach angle, a 24-degree departure angle? Huh? And this SUV comes with what is known as Mitsubishi’s advanced Super Select 4WD II System, which means you get a drive selector dial that offers four driving modes that are said to allow you to challenge any rugged terrain.

What exactly do those setting on the dial mean? H2, L4? You got me! What I do understand is that it is a 4×4 so you can go where you want with it, and rugged terrain to me means I can park it anywhere outside my kid’s school without worrying about scratching the front bumper. But it is a bit of pain trying to be all responsible and get it squeezed perfectly into those silly small car parking bays at the malls, even with the camera trying to guide you. But hey, you gotta choose your battles!

