Ford Mustang Mach 1’s terminal velocity lowered for Europe

The announcement made earlier this week, Ford has used the reimagined Goodwood SpeedWeek in the United Kingdom to unveil the European version of the Mustang Mach 1.

Slotting in between the regular GT and the US only Shelby GT500, the Mach 1, as previously reported, directly replaces the Steve McQueen Bullitt tribute edition and indirectly the discontinued Shelby GT350 as the new flagship Mustang offering on the Old Continent.

Appearing mostly unchanged from the US equivalent, apart from the clear instead of orange indicators, the biggest difference resides underneath the bonnet where the normally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 has been detuned to the same outputs as the Bullitt.

Despite retaining the GT350’s Open Air Induction system, the engine management module has been altered in order for the engine to comply with the more stringent European emissions regulations, which has resulted in power dropping from 343 kW to 338 kW and torque from 569 Nm to 529 Nm. No performance figures were released.

Equipped as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, the Mach 1 also offers the option of an automatic for the first, in the shape of the familiar General Motors co-developed ten-speed that boasts a secondary oil cooler in addition to a new torque converter.

As mentioned, the Mach 1 is otherwise unchanged and rides as standard on 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in track focused Michelin Pilot Sport 4, while also receiving the revised MagneRide adaptive suspension, stiffer dampers and springs, recalibrated electric power steering, tweaked anti roll-bars and bushings, upgraded brake booster, new intake manifold, the same toe-link as the GT500, front splitter and the Gurney flap rear spoiler.

No change has also taken place inside where the Mach 1 is distinguished from the GT by the inclusion of Ebony sport seats with Metal Grey stitching, dark engine turned aluminium detailing, a commemorative Mach 1 plaque on the dashboard, a Bullitt inspired white cue ball-like knob on top of the gear lever on manual models, Mach 1 branded door sills and a so-called splash screen display within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Available in eight colours; Shadow Black, Oxford White, Fighter Jet Grey, Iconic Silver, Twister Orange, Velocity Blue, Grabber Yellow and Race Red, three hues can additionally be specified for the outline of the satin black stripes on the bonnet and base of doors; white, red and orange.

No pricing details were announced with the same applying to local market availability on the back of Ford confirming the Mach 1 as a world model, therefore making it eligible for right-hand-drive markets. If approved for South Africa, expect it to arrive only next year.

