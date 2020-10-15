Audi celebrates quattro’s 40th with S1 inspired limited edition TT RS

Audi has unveiled yet another special edition version of the TT that the uses the RS as a base to celebrate 40 years of the iconic, original quattro.

Fittingly limited to 40 units, all finished in Alpine White with the same black-red and white decals as the Sport quattro S1 Walter Röhrl won the Pikes Peak Hillclimb with in 1987, TT RS 40 years’ other difference relative to the standard RS include black quattro decals on the base of the doors, white 20-inch alloy wheels, perforated and ventilated steel brakes with red RS calipers, black door sills and mirror caps, a gloss black grille and lower air dam plus a black integrated bonnet scoop, four rings badging and 40 year quattro decals.

Most prominent though is the addition of a new rear wing and gloss black coloured front splitter that helps provide five kilograms of downforce in conjunction with the sills and rear diffuser, which collectively weighs nine kilograms.

Inside, the rear seats have been removed with buyers having the option of fitting a carbon fibre strut brace that reduces the overall weight by 16 kg. Additional specific features are black fine Nappa leather RS sport seats with a black Alcantara centre and white honeycomb pattern, a leather wrapped RS sport steering wheel with white 12 o’clock marking, embroidered white ‘40 years of quattro’ signage on the seatbacks, white stitching on the black floor mats, armrest, doors and centre console, the same coloured exterior stripes around the gear lever and on the lever itself, a numbers badge for each of the 40 units.

Being RS based, and in yet another tribute to the quattro, the special edition TT is motivated by the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine that produces an unchanged 294kW/480Nm. Unlike the original though, a seven-speed S tronic ‘box has been substituted for the five-speed manual with Ingolstadt claiming a top speed of 280 km/h and 0-100m km/h in 3.7 seconds. Naturally, drive is routed to all four corners.

In Germany, the TT RS 40 years of quattro will go on sale later this month with pricing from €114 040 (R2 222 267). It will only be offered in coupe bodystyle but not in South Africa.

