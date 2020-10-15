Bentley Flying Spur loses weight and four-cylinders as V8 joins W12

Having debuted the third generation Flying Spur last year, Bentley has now supplemented the W12 powered model with a new V8 as the range’s entry-level offering.

Officially the only Bentley sedan still available following the end of Mulsanne production earlier this year, the V8, externally, remains unchanged from sibling apart from the standard 20-inch ten-spoke as opposed to 21-inch alloy wheels, and an optional Blackline styling pack.

Aside from the usual choice of veneers and finishes that range from carbon fibre to the standard Crown Walnut, the interior is also unchanged from the W12 and includes, amongst others, the 12.3-inch Rotating Display infotainment system, an optional rear seat entertainment system and refrigerator, a four-seat configuration with the centre console housing a five-inch remote and wireless smartphone charger, and a choice of three sound systems; the standard 650-watt ten-speaker audio, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen that delivers 1 500-watts or the top-spec 19-speaker Naim outputting 2 200-watts.

As its name points out, the Flying Spur’s biggest change resides up front where the 6.0 TSI W12 has made way for the Volkswagen Group’s familiar twin-turbo 4.0 TSI V8 rated at 404kW/770Nm. Tipping the scales 100 kg less than the W12, and optionally fitted with the 48-volt Dynamic Ride System and electronic all-wheel steering system, the V8 will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed in 4.1 seconds and top out at 318 km/h. Drive, as ever, goes to all four wheels via the new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Build alongside the W12, delivers in the UK and Europe kick-off towards the end of this year with other markets, likely to include South Africa, being privy to the newcomer only in 2021.

