Volkswagen rules out new Golf GTI Clubsport spawning an S version

Volkswagen has officially confirmed that the unveiling of the new Golf GTI Clubsport this past Wednesday won’t lead to the revival of an even more hardcore Clubsport S derivative. This, according to Driving Dynamics Head Karsten Schebsdat, who told Britain’s Autocar on the eve of the Clubsport’s launch that an S is “not planned” to head up the Golf 8 line-up as the fastest and most potent version just yet.

Pumping out 228kW/400Nm, the Clubsport S made its debut four years ago in celebration of the GTI 40th anniversary, with a top speed of 260 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. Soon after its launch, it became the fastest front-wheel-drive car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of seven minutes 49.21 seconds. Only 400 units were made with 47 making it to South Africa priced at R742 000, although values soon skyrocketed with barely driven S’ turning up for sale at close to or over R1-million not long after sales commenced in 2017.

Meanwhile, a number of local outlets have claimed that Volkswagen won’t be bringing the new Clubsport to South Africa due to fuel quality concerns, while in a related report, motor1.com has indicated that the R, which had its planned debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July called off due to the Coronavirus, would now premiere on 4 November based on a teaser video posted on social media.

Leaked just over two months ago, the R, like the GTI and Clubsport, will make use of the EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, but with a reported output of 245 kW that will be delivered to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG. An alleged hybrid model, the R Plus with a reported 257 kW, could be added at a later stage but nothing regarding it receiving actual approval has so far been made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.