All-new Isuzu MU-X teased ahead of 28 October world debut

In a development that has escalated quickly since the leaking of patent images at the end of last month, Isuzu Thailand has released the first official teaser video for the all-new MU-X.

Confirmed for unveiling on the 28th of this month, the 15 second clip posted by the marque on its YouTube page provides very little in the way of hints with the only details present being the new LED headlights and the actual silhouette.

What is known though is that the MU-X will once again ride on a body-on-frame platform, the same as that of the new D-Max, provide seating for seven and derive motivation from the upgraded 140kW/450Nm 3.0 D-TEQ turbodiesel engine that will be paired to the six-speed automatic gearbox. Certain markets will however be privy to the 110 kW 1.9 BluePower oil-burner as well as a six-speed manual gearbox, with drive set to go to the rear or all four wheels.

Like the D-Max, which last month became the first pick-up to receive five-stars under Australia’s new stricter ANCAP crash test regulations, the MU-X will feature an extensive array of new safety and driver assistance systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control to name but a few.

The current second best-selling ladder-frame SUV Down Under behind the recently updated Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the MU-X could well arrive on local shores first after Isuzu Motors South Africa announced last month that local production of the D-Max had been delayed by a further twelve months to 2022 due to the Coronavirus.

Likely to arrive next year, which remains to be confirmed, expect the MU-X to be equipped as standard with the mentioned automatic gearbox and have the choice of rear or four-wheel-drive.

