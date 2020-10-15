Sheer class helps Discovery Landmark overcome sibling rivalry

To celebrate the Discovery’s 30-year anniversary, Land Rover last year created the Landmark Edition. When we finally got our hands on it recently, we couldn’t help feel a bit underwhelmed. And it’s by no fault of the Discovery, but rather the developments in its own family tree. Since the Landmark’s arrival, it’s two smaller siblings have been very active. First the Discovery Sport was updated early this year, followed by the arrival of the much-anticipated redesigned Defender. Both these line-ups, as well as the Range Rover Evoque that also underwent an update last year, feature the great new feature called...

To celebrate the Discovery’s 30-year anniversary, Land Rover last year created the Landmark Edition. When we finally got our hands on it recently, we couldn’t help feel a bit underwhelmed. And it’s by no fault of the Discovery, but rather the developments in its own family tree. Since the Landmark’s arrival, it’s two smaller siblings have been very active.

First the Discovery Sport was updated early this year, followed by the arrival of the much-anticipated redesigned Defender. Both these line-ups, as well as the Range Rover Evoque that also underwent an update last year, feature the great new feature called ClearSight Ground View technology which enables you to “see” underneath the bonnet via a projected video image. This is extended to the rear view mirror which shows what is behind the vehicle in HD quality.

Something else the Discovery misses out on is the full digital instrument cluster found in the Defender and Discovery Sport. The Landmark Edition’s analogue dials do seem outdated once you are used to the more technologically advanced layout of an all-out digital screen.

It’s not that the lack of features like these compromises a great overall car in any way. But the reality is that at R1 388 456, the Landmark is one of the highest priced Land Rover products but with less niceties than its siblings. Apart from the missing tech, the Landmark has everything else in abundance, namely luxury features, comfort, space, power and of course fitting to the badge, supreme off-road capabilities.

The biggest differentiator between the Discovery and its siblings is that it’s a genuine seven-seater whereas both the Discovery Sport and Defender can both be converter from five-seaters, albeit with less space. With the Discovery’s third row folded flat, it offers a simply stupendous 1 231-litres of boot space.

The Landmark uses the SE model as starting point with the addition of the Dynamic Pack which adds a tweaked front bumper and Narvik Black mesh grille and fender vents.

In addition, there are Narvik Black nameplate scripting on the bonnet and tailgate which also feature unique Landmark badging on the tailgate, plus front fog lights and signature tail lights, with privacy glass and 20-inch gloss black wheels completing the distinctive look. Features inside include a fixed panoramic sunroof, satin brushed aluminium centre console and titanium mesh finishers, with a 380W Meridian sound system to boot.

Off-road capabilities include impressive air suspension and two state-of0the-art systems, All Terrain Progress Control and Terrain Response 2. Motivation comes from the 190kW/600Nm 3.0-litre TD6 engine which sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. During the 748 km we covered in the car, the fuel consumption worked to a very acceptable 11.5L/100km.

We did not take the Landmark off road, but around 400 km of our journey was spent on the open road which was an effortless and extremely comfortable. It really was a case of pointing the nose in the right direction and sitting back to enjoy the ride.

Despite having to take a back seat to its younger siblings in terms of fresher technology, the Discovery easily makes up for in heaps of class.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.