Titan inspired facelift Nissan Navara leaks

Teased back in May in the ‘NISSAN NEXT: A-Z’ product video, the heavily updated Navara has made its first unofficial appearance online and on social media without wearing any disguise.

Leaked by Thailand’s Headlight Magazine and also by the cars_secrets Instagram page, the latest refresh to the now six year old D40 Navara is also the most extensive with the front drawing heavily from the North American Titan and Titan XD by incorporating not only a more upright grille, but also new headlights, a chunkier front bumper and new mirrors.

The Americanised look comes as no surprise as the Navara will carry the Frontier badge in the States and replace the 16 year old D23 that remains available after receiving a new engine and subtle revisions earlier this year. Based on prior spy images though, the Frontier will get a Patrol, known as the Armada, inspired front facia and more than likely keep the 231 kW 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine, while the Navara will continue with the single and twin-turbo 2.3-litre turbodiesel engine rated at 120 kW and 140 kW respectively.

According to the Headlight article, the Navara will make its world debut in Thailand on 20 November in what is likely to be its final refresh with all-new model, set to also underpin the next Mitsubishi Triton, coming in 2022.

