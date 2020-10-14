Midnight hour Nissan Qashqai emerges from the shadows

With an all-new, X-Trail inspired model out next year, Nissan has introduced what is likely to be the first of a series of special edition versions of the evergreen Qashqai.

The recipient of a tech upgrade last year after an extensive refresh the year before, the new Midnight Edition slots in-between the petrol powered Acenta and oil-burning Acenta Plus on price, with the largely cosmetic enhancements consisting of gloss black 19-inch Wind alloy wheels, black roof rails and mirror caps, a blacked-out grille and front skidplate, a black lower rear bumper and faux diffuser, as well as black door sills.

Less dramatic is the interior that receives Alcantara covered seats, black detailing on the air vents and gear lever and red Qashqai stitched floor mats. Standard specification is unchanged from the Acenta with motivation still coming from the 85kW/190Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that is paired to a CVT.

Priced at R480 800, the Midnight, like with the rest of the Qashqai range, comes standard with a six year/100 000 km warranty as well as a three year/90 000 km service plan.

