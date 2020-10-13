Ford Mustang Mach 1 going global but nothing yet on South African availability

With the verdict on right-hand-drive availability of the Bronco still unanswered, a related report from the United States has claimed that the Ford Mustang Mach 1 has been classified as a ‘global’ model.

According to FordAuthority, the announcement comes on the back of Dearborn confirming last week that the Shelby GT350 will be discontinued from next year after a production run of five years as the intermediate model between the conventional GT and the Shelby GT500.

Marketed only in the United States, the end of the GT350 and mentioned ‘world’ classification has also paved the way for the Mach 1 to be offered in right-hand-drive countries where it will be positioned as the new flagship above the GT as the Steve McQueen Bullitt tribute edition has already been discontinued.

Unlike the GT350, the Mach 1 eschews the normally aspirated 390 kW 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 for the Bullitt’s 358 kW 5.0-litre Coyote V8 with the amount of twist going to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual or, for the first time, the now widely used General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic.

At present, no word by Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has made been, but expect an announcement to be made, possibly, within the coming weeks or months.

