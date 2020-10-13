New Fiat Strada becomes kid Ram in Latin America

In a move similar to the Mitsubishi Triton-based Fiat Fullback in the Middle East, Ram has unveiled the second generation version of its 700 pick-up which, as before, is derived from the all-new Fiat Strada.

Another Latin American market exclusive that will be sold in key markets such as Mexico and Chile but not in Argentina or Brazil in order to avoid clashing with the Strada, the 700 is aesthetically unchanged from the Fiat with the sole differences being the Ram logos on the steering wheel, grille, wheels, tailgate and 700 insignia on the latter.

The same goes for the interior and engines where two petrol units are offered, although unlike in Brazil, without the need to run on petrol and ethanol. They include the 1.4-litre Fire rated at 63kW/122Nm and the newer 1.3 Firefly that produces 75kW/134Nm. Paired to both is a five-speed manual gearbox, drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Like its sensor Ram siblings, three already in use trim levels are offered; the entry-level SLT with similar equipment to the Strada Endurance, the mid-range Big Horn that mirrors the Strada Freedom and the range-topping Laramie that gets the same specification items as the Strada Volcano. In SLT guise, both single and double bodystyles are available with the Volcano being the only model to feature the Firefly powerunit.

According to Brazil’s Quatrorodas, pricing has already been confirmed in Chile where the double cab SLT retails from 8 675 100 pesos (R179 257), the Big Horn from 10 698 100 pesos (R221 059) and the Laramie from 11 888 100 pesos (R245 648). Sales are expected to start next month with production taking place alongside the Strada at the Betim Plant in the state of Minas Gerais.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.