Mazda says no to Fortuner rival

Charl Bosch
Patent image of the next generation Isuzu MU-X. Image from autoweek.nl

Partnership with Isuzu does not extend beyond the D-Max-based BT-50 outside of Japan.

Mazda has ruled-out the possibility of introducing a body-on-frame SUV that will sit above or below the CX-9 in its global line-up.

Mazda Tribute based on the first generation Ford Escape

The announcement to Australia’s carexpert.com comes on the back of leaked patent images depicting the next generation Isuzu MU-X last month, which has ignited speculation of Hiroshima re-entering the popular pick-up based segment following the unveiling of the all-new D-Max-based BT-50 four months ago.

Mazda Navajo, a rebadged Ford Explorer Sport, sold in North America from 1991 to 1994. Image from Mazda UK PR on twitter

Quizzed about matter by the online publication though, Mazda Australia Marketing Director Alistair Doak said its partnership with Isuzu “is for [the] BT-50 and that’s where it begins and end”, adding that, “obviously there’s a wider collaboration… with Isuzu in Japan, but for [Australia] it’s just for BT-50”.

Mazda Proceed Marvie. Image from insidemazda.co.uk

Recently rendered by caradvice.com.au using elements of the BT-50 and the leaked patents, the introduction of a ladder-frame Mazda SUV won’t be a new occurrence with the brand having previously offered the Tribute and Navajo in North America and Europe, based on the Ford Escape and Explorer Sport, and the fourth generation B-series based Proceed Marvie known outside Japan as the Ford Raider.

