Mazda says no to Fortuner rival

Mazda has ruled-out the possibility of introducing a body-on-frame SUV that will sit above or below the CX-9 in its global line-up.

The announcement to Australia’s carexpert.com comes on the back of leaked patent images depicting the next generation Isuzu MU-X last month, which has ignited speculation of Hiroshima re-entering the popular pick-up based segment following the unveiling of the all-new D-Max-based BT-50 four months ago.

Quizzed about matter by the online publication though, Mazda Australia Marketing Director Alistair Doak said its partnership with Isuzu “is for [the] BT-50 and that’s where it begins and end”, adding that, “obviously there’s a wider collaboration… with Isuzu in Japan, but for [Australia] it’s just for BT-50”.

Recently rendered by caradvice.com.au using elements of the BT-50 and the leaked patents, the introduction of a ladder-frame Mazda SUV won’t be a new occurrence with the brand having previously offered the Tribute and Navajo in North America and Europe, based on the Ford Escape and Explorer Sport, and the fourth generation B-series based Proceed Marvie known outside Japan as the Ford Raider.

