Daihatsu set to provide foundation for five-door Suzuki Jimny

With approval given back in March, a new report from India has claimed that Toyota owned Daihatsu will provide the foundation for the forthcoming five-door Suzuki Jimny.

According to India Car News, the stretched Jimny, which will be made by Maruti Suzuki and debut either next year or in 2022, will be based on the same DNGA or Daihatsu New Global Architecture as the revived Rocky, which Toyota uses under the GA-B designation for the Raize sold in Japan.

While it was previously reported that the three-door’s platform would be used, the publication states that the DNGA would result in lower costs and allow what is reported to be called the Gypsy to rival likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will however keep hold of the three-door’s 75 kW 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, four-wheel-drive system with selectable low range and five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox with the same levels of equipment.

Production is expected to take place at the Hansalpur Plant alongside the export only three-door with markets outside India poised to receive it first. For now, no indication of local market availability has been made, but chances are that this could possibly change heading into 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.