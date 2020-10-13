Mahindra applies more subtle revisions to double cab Pik-Up

Mahindra has followed the spec upgrades and inclusion of an automatic gearbox on the locally built Pik-Up, uhm… up with another series of tweaks albeit only on the double cab S6 and S10 derivatives.

In terms of aesthetics, both receive the same grille, headlights, and redesigned front bumper as the range-topping S11, silver as opposed to chrome fog light surrounds and new a bolt-on cab protector not offered on the Karoo, which nonetheless retains its bespoke nudge bar, sports bar and graphics.

Inside, cruise control has been added along with electric mirrors and in the case of the S10, the upgraded seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, a reverse camera, USB and optional satellite navigation. A remote fuel cap release and flip key rounds the changes off.

Underneath the bonnet, the 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel remains unchanged with outputs of 103kW/320Nm, backed-up by a six-speed manual gearbox with the S11 being fitted as standard with the mentioned six-speed automatic.

Standard across the range is a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICE

Single Cab

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S4 – R212 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S4 (A/C) – R219 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S4 Dropside – R224 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S4 Dropside (A/C) – R231 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S4 4×4 – R251 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S6 – R266 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S6 4×4 – R311 499

Double Cab

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S6 – R322 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S6 Karoo – R336 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S6 4×4 – R354 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S6 Karoo 4×4 – R366 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S10 – R356 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S10 Karoo – R364 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S10 4×4 – R388 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S10 Karoo 4×4 – R394 499

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S11 AT – R384 999

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S11 Karoo AT – R399 999

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S11 4×4 AT – R414 999

Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe S11 Karoo 4×4 AT – R429 999

