New colours and revisions underneath the skin applied to Lexus LC 500

Charl Bosch
The normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 and ten-speed automatic gearbox combination continues as is.

With the cabriolet derivative set for arrival next year, Lexus has given its halo luxury performance coupe, the RC, a subtle makeover in South Africa.

Remaining unchanged on the design front, the exterior tweaks include two new colours; Terrane Khaki and Blazing Carnelian, while a new Manhattan Orange hue inspired by the setting sun over New York City can be specified for the interior, along with a new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrated touchscreen infotainment system.

Although Lexus has kept the standard specification sheet as is, the Adaptive Variable Suspension has been tweaked for a smoother ride and the Variable Gear Ratio Steering as well as the rear wheel steering revised with Active Corner Assist added. In addition, the electric power steering itself has been sharpened-up and the brake pedal surface improved.

Up front, the normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 also continues as is with outputs of 351kW/540Nm. Drive is routed to the rear wheels via a ten-speed automatic gearbox with Lexus claiming a top speed of 270 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Still priced at R2 031 200, the LC 500’s sticker price also includes a seven year/105 000 km maintenance plan.

