Upsized Volvo ‘XC100’ poised for 2022 global unveiling

Volvo’s long rumoured flagship SUV, currently codenamed XC100, is reportedly set for unveiling in 2022 and not the following year as previously reported.

Set to join the next generation XC90 allegedly out in the same year or in 2021 in being based on Gothenburg’s new Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA2) platform, Britain’s Auto Express reports that the newcomer will be longer than the BMW X7 by some 300 mm for a total length of 5.5 m and like its sibling, provide seating for seven with key markets being China and the United States.

In a contradiction of the mentioned report though, the British site claims the newcomer will feature a mix of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains, whereas the flagship Polestar based model will be an all-electric affair. Initially, it was stated that the XC100 will adopt a coupe-like appearance similar to the X6, Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, which now seems unlikely.

Carrying the internal designation V616, which the publication claims denotes the largest Volvo model by the use of the number 6 with the 1 signalling the first generation, the XC100, so far, has not been seen undergoing testing, but expect this to possibly change over the coming weeks and months.

