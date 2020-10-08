New Toyota Hilux takes price battle to Ford Ranger

Instead of trying to match their archrival, the Ford Ranger, model for model, Toyota claims to have listened to the needs and wants of their customers, and are concentrating on meeting the increased demands for luxury and convenience in an ever-evolving leisure bakkie segment. As you can see from the comparison table below, South Africa’s top selling bakkie maker has not just simply launched a plethora of new model derivatives onto the market when they announced the spec changes and pricing for their updated Hilux range this week. This follows the recent introduction of Ford’s limited-edition Ranger Thunder and spec...

Instead of trying to match their archrival, the Ford Ranger, model for model, Toyota claims to have listened to the needs and wants of their customers, and are concentrating on meeting the increased demands for luxury and convenience in an ever-evolving leisure bakkie segment.

As you can see from the comparison table below, South Africa’s top selling bakkie maker has not just simply launched a plethora of new model derivatives onto the market when they announced the spec changes and pricing for their updated Hilux range this week.

This follows the recent introduction of Ford’s limited-edition Ranger Thunder and spec upgrades on its Ranger XLT and XLS models. Once again, the battle lines have been drawn good and proper between South Africa’s two top selling bakkie line-ups.

“The SRX model has continuously evolved in line with market requests. SRX and Raider have now effectively merged, creating an opportunity for a flagship grade above Raider –precisely what the new Legend grade offers,” says Glenn Crompton, Vice-President of Marketing.

There are some gaps in both manufacturers’ lineups, and in some instances, you win on price and the other, you win on specification. But whichever you slice and dice it, there is a new Toyota Hilux that should suit your budget and your needs.

Click here to see a comparison of the Hilux and Ranger’s price lists.

This was a virtual launch, and I will getting a short drive and look at the new Hilux in the flesh in around a week’s time, and then I will be able to bring you a brief driving impression before we schedule one for outright road testing. So, sit back and take in what the updated range brings to the table.

The 2.8 GD-6 has been beefed up and now delivers 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque in the auto and 450 Nm in the manual. These changes which consist of the likes of a new larger turbocharger and a new common-rail injection system, are claimed to offer improved fuel economy and acceleration.

The Toyota engineers have worked hard to improve ride comfort without compromising off-road performance and durability thanks to new spring rates, shock absorbers and suspension bushes. These improvements are said to deliver more agile handling to go with that improved ride quality.

The Raider and Legend models boast an all-new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to mirror applications off their mobile phone. Google Maps and Waze are included, and occupants can access their music libraries and streaming accounts via Apple Music, Joox, Spotify and SoundCloud. Wireless telephony is supported via Bluetooth with a USB input for additional media options.

The S now features emergency brake signal, and the SR receives a limited slip differential and variable power steering. Raider models maintain their generous specification level and in the case of 2.4 GD-6 variants (previously SRX), now also boast side and curtain airbags. LED fog lamps, enlarged TFT instrument cluster display and park distance control is fitted across the board, with bi-LED main beam headlamps and chrome front treatment also part of the 2.8 GD-6 Raider.

The Legend derivatives come feature-packed, based on Raider specification, including an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Double cab 4×4 models have leather interior trim, electrically adjustable front seats, a nine-speaker sound system with dash-mounted speakers, keyless entry, and push-button start.

Exclusive to the Legend is the new RS package that adds an automatic roller shutter hence the RS nomenclature, a dust defender for the tailgate, a rubberised binliner and a graphite sports bar. Surprisingly, no pricing for this option was revealed. The limited edition GR Sport has however been dropped.

For the first time on Hilux, the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS, a Pre-collision system, Lane Departure Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control) forms part of the standard inventory on Legend 4×4 models. And all models are also equipped with the Toyota Connect telematics system with an in-car. Wi-Fi hotspot and complimentary 15 GB data.

All Hilux models have a three year/100 000 km warranty and a nine services/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Single Cab

Hilux 2.0 S – R291 100

Hilux 2.0 S A/C – R299 800

Hilux 2.4 GD S – R328 400

Hilux 2.4 GD S A/C – R337 200

Hilux 2.7 RB S – R386 700

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB SR – R414 500

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 – R482 000

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R447 800

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R466 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R520 700

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R540 900

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R532 300

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R602 400

Xtra Cab

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R460 000

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R478 200

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend – R550 000

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend AT – R574 900

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 – R622 000

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 AT – R647 300

Double Cab

Hilux 2.7 RB S – R440 400

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB SR – R476 900

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 – R549 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R505 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R521 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R583 700

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R609 500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R631 900

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R706 400

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend – R TBC

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend AT – R696 200

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 – R733 500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 AT – R765 600

Hilux 4.0 V6 Legend 4×4 AT – R765 200

