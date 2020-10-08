 
 
New Toyota Hilux takes price battle to Ford Ranger

Motoring News

Luxury and convenience the name of the game in leisure bakkie segment.

Mark Jones
08 Oct 2020
09:48:16 AM
PREMIUM!
The new Hilux is not taking any prisoners.

Instead of trying to match their archrival, the Ford Ranger, model for model, Toyota claims to have listened to the needs and wants of their customers, and are concentrating on meeting the increased demands for luxury and convenience in an ever-evolving leisure bakkie segment. As you can see from the comparison table below, South Africa’s top selling bakkie maker has not just simply launched a plethora of new model derivatives onto the market when they announced the spec changes and pricing for their updated Hilux range this week. This follows the recent introduction of Ford’s limited-edition Ranger Thunder and spec...

